Lasry Marc Purchases Shares of 38,651 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,000. Alexander’s accounts for about 4.9% of Lasry Marc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after buying an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexander’s by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

NYSE ALX traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $235.60. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.86. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.85 and a 1-year high of $299.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.85%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.