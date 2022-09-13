LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
