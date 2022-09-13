LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Price Target to $50.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

