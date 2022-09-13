Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Brian J. Caveney Acquires 44 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Brian J. Caveney bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.20 per share, for a total transaction of $10,172.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.25 and its 200 day moving average is $250.69.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.