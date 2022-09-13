Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 6.7%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.37. 525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 646,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499,292. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.