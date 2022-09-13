Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.
Kroger Stock Down 2.3 %
KR stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 6,981,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
