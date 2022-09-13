Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 2.3 %

KR stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. 6,981,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. Kroger has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

