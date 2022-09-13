Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 1.8%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.65. 33,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,503,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

