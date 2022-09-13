Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 63,073 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,073 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 842,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 342.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after buying an additional 192,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

