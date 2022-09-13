Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 51,629 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,629 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,767. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

