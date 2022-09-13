Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 53,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

