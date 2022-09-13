Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.36. 69,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

