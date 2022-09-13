Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 38,332 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. 48,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

