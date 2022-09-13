Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

MLM stock traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.87. 5,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,621. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.79. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

