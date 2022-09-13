Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 792,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,819,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

