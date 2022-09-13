Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 298 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

