Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 21,760 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.1% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.