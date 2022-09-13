Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 19,332 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.08. 120,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.48 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 294.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,413,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

