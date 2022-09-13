Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 2.3 %

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.87. 46,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day moving average of $367.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.