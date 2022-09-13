Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

