KingDeFi (KRW) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. KingDeFi has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

KingDeFi Profile

KingDeFi Coin Trading

