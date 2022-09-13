KickToken (KICK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167,373.00

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $831,530.28 and approximately $167,373.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00473865 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005280 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

