Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 161,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.10. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Kforce by 113.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kforce by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

