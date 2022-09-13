Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
KTCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.94.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
