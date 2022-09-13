Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

KTCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

