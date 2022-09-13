Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Stake Lifted by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.38% of Kernel Group worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 670,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kernel Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KRNL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 945,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,077. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.