Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in August

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kaya Trading Up 8.3 %

Kaya stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

