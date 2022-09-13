Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in August

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kaya Trading Up 8.3 %
Kaya stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152. Kaya has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Kaya Company Profile
