Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.55

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.
