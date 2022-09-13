Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €22.76 ($23.22) and last traded at €22.62 ($23.08). Approximately 78,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.20 ($22.65).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

