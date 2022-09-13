junca Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $48,432.00 (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. junca Cash has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $48,432.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

junca Cash Coin Profile

junca Cash was first traded on June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#.

junca Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

