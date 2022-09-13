Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) to Issue GBX 3.10 Dividend

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTC traded up GBX 73 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 842 ($10.17). 280,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,273. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 720.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 729.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at JTC

About JTC

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, with a total value of £74,622 ($90,166.75).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

