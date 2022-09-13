JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Target Price to €70.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYYGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CODYY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.27) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €72.00 ($73.47) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €73.00 ($74.49) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

Shares of CODYY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,929. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

