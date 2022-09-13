JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.43. 1,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,672 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

