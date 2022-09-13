Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,341.67 ($28.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($24.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,875 ($34.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,073.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,034.35.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.