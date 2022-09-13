Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Up 1.9%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 102,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 122,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Jianpu Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. ( NYSE:JT Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Jianpu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

