Jez K. Maiden Purchases 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,964 ($84.15) per share, with a total value of £139.28 ($168.29).

Croda International Stock Down 2.7 %

LON CRDA traded down GBX 192 ($2.32) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,836 ($82.60). 95,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,978.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,031.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.75. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($126.93).

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 47 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

