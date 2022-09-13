Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €14.90 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($15.20) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.29 ($0.30) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €9.41 ($9.60). 511,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market cap of $938.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.26. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

