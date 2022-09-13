Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Holdings Cut by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844,472 shares during the period. Janus International Group makes up 8.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of Janus International Group worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Janus International Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 9,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.57. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.