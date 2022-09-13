Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,352,000 after buying an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,179,000 after buying an additional 589,091 shares during the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $58,590,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.60. 8,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,157. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.04.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

