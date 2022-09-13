Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 11.49 and last traded at 11.36. Approximately 451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.