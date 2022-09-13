Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.33 on Friday. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.
Isoray Company Profile
