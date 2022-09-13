iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Trading Up 1%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) were up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.57 and last traded at C$30.49. Approximately 3,954,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,721,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.20.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.12.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

