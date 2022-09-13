iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. The company had a trading volume of 247,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.