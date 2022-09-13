iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,934. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

