iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 873.9% in August

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a growth of 873.9% from the August 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 194,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

