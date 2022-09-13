iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 598.5% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, an increase of 598.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 659,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

