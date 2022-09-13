iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,500 shares, a growth of 1,160.1% from the August 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,419. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

