iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.4% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 223,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,637,000.

REET traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 3,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,823. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

