iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after purchasing an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,529. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.46.

