iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. 9,604,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

