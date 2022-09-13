iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is Western Standard LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 5.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.92. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,129. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.