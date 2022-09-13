iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is Western Standard LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises about 5.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,129. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
