IOST (IOST) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, IOST has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $238.09 million and $60.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,237.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00065781 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075657 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

