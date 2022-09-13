Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 460 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) EVP Eric Swayze sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $20,493.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,188.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $48.66. 1,455,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,346,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.